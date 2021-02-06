Warm and Windy Sunday

Video

Tonight: Very windy west of I-25 overnight as High Wind Warnings go through early Sunday morning. Maximum wind gusts at 65-75mph at times, making for potentially damaging winds. Mostly clear skies with no chance of snow and low temperatures to 25 degrees in Colorado Springs and 23 in Pueblo. It's possible the I-25 corridor is breezy overnight, but with gusts to only 20-25mph.



Sunday: Warmer temperatures with highs at 52 degrees in Colorado Springs and 58 in Pueblo with mostly sunny skies. The jet stream should move slightly northeast through the day, dropping wind speeds below high wind warning criteria. Still windy in the high country though with gusts to 50mph during the day and winds staying below 20mph in Colorado Springs.



Extended: Cooling gradually to start the workweek with highs in the 40s and sunny skies. Keep an eye on the late week forecast with winter-like temperatures and snow chances starting Thursday.