Weekend Forecast

Tonight: A relatively weak disturbance will drop through the state overnight which will continue to bring snow to the continental divide this evening and moderate winds to the I-25 corridor. Wind gusts overnight and early Saturday morning could touch 30mph at times in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Low temperatures to 19 degrees in El Paso County and 20 degrees in Pueblo.

Saturday: Gradually calming conditions through the late morning and early afternoon hours for central/eastern Colorado. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures to 44 degrees in Colorado Springs and 48 in Pueblo. So after the winds dissipate, looking at an overall nice Saturday.

Extended: Slight warming trend into Sunday with highs back in the 50s and 60s along the I-25 corridor with sunny skies. Cooling temperatures into next week as most locations will sit in the 30s by Tuesday afternoon. Keep an eye on late next week as much of the arctic air that's currently in the northern great plains will back into Colorado, bringing snow chances and frigid temperatures.

