The Week Ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures to 21 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Monday: A dominant ridge of high pressure will set up across the intermountain west, bringing warm weather to Colorado with high temperatures hitting 54 degrees in Colorado Springs and 56 in Pueblo. Increasing cloud coverage during the day, making for a comfortable yet cloudy day.

Extended: The high pressure ridge will remain in place through Wednesday afternoon, then a strong cold front is looking to cross over Colorado by early Thursday morning. Bringing snow chances to the I-25 corridor and winter like temperatures. Keep an eye on this upcoming weekend, as a second cold front could drop Colorado Springs temperatures below zero.

