Staying Windy in Colorado Today

Today: A cold front moving through the state produced light snow across the Palmer Divide this morning, but has since dissipated and turned mostly sunny along the I-25 corridor. What we're left with is the wind. Northerly wind gusts will reach about 30mph in Colorado Springs and 40mph in the eastern Colorado plains. High temperatures today will reach about 48 degrees in Colorado Springs and 51 in Pueblo. Keep an eye on the wildfire burning outside of Las Animas as smoke could impact air quality in Bent/Baca counties throughout the day.

Extended: Plenty of sunshine is expected for Sunday with slightly cooler afternoon temperatures, but overall a gorgeous end of the weekend. Another front will enter Colorado Monday afternoon, bringing the chance for snow flurries on the I-25 corridor into Tuesday morning. As of right now accumulation totals look relatively minimal for valley locations with a couple inches possible in the Rampart/Sangre mountain ranges.

