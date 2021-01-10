Video

Tonight: Patchy dense fog possible in the Colorado Springs area through the overnight hours. In combination, slick roads could make for dangerous driving conditions at times so take it slow. Low temperatures will hit 11 degrees in Colorado Springs and 12 in Pueblo.

Monday: Clearing conditions during the morning hours making for a beautiful start to the week. Mostly sunny skies helping temperatures rebound to 46 degrees in Colorado Springs and 48 in Pueblo.

Extended: Colorado will sit under a dominant ridge of high pressure through the week ahead which will bring us warm and comfortable weather. High temperatures this week will stretch into the 50s and even 60s with daily afternoon sunshine. The next chance of precipitation in Colorado Springs is this coming Saturday.

