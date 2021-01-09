Skip to Content
Video
By
Published 6:15 pm

A blast of winter to southern Colorado

Snow showers will continue for much of the I-25 corridor through midnight tonight with tapering flurries by early Sunday morning. Snow accumulation totals look like this:

Colorado Springs: 2-4"

Monument: 3-5"

Woodland Park: 1-3"

Pueblo: 1-3"

Canon City: 2-4"

Westcliffe: 2-4"

Walsenburg: 2-4"

Trinidad: 2-5"

Springfield: 2-4"

Sunday: Patchy fog is possible in the Colorado Springs area during the early morning hours with clearing conditions after 10am. Turning mostly sunny by early afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.

Extended: Entering into a calm weather pattern to start the week with highs returning to the 40s and 50s for valley areas. Minimal chance of precipitation through the week ahead.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.

Local Forecast / News / Weather / Weather / Weather Video

Sam Postich

Sam is a weekend meteorologist for KRDO. Learn more about Sam here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content