The Week Ahead

Today: A small ridge of high pressure remains across the intermountain west through the day today, bringing comfortable weather. High temperatures will reach about 49 degrees in Colorado Springs and 53 in Pueblo with light winds and no chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: The cold front that's currently dropping heavy snow and rain in the pacific northwest will pass over Colorado during the day. Snow showers are possible in the mountains near Summit/Lake Counties, but overall this is a wind event for the state. Morning wind gusts will likely reach over 50mph for locations west of the I-25 corridor. Blowing and drifting snow could be an issue for HWY 9/24/285 through Park County. These strong winds will move east through the day, brining 35+mph winds to El Paso/Pueblo Counties by early afternoon with calming conditions after 7pm. High temperatures still into the low 50s, but the strong winds will make it feel much cooler.

Extended: More seasonal temperatures are looking to return by Wednesday with mostly sunny skies through Friday. Keep an eye on Saturday as another cold front could bring some much needed snow to Colorado Springs.

