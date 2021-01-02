Beautiful Start To 2021

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with no chance of snow, but the winds will likely turn breezy at times with gusts to 30mph through the early morning hours Sunday.

Sunday: Plenty of morning sunshine helping temperatures warm nicely into the low 50s in Colorado Springs and similar in Pueblo. Expect a brief period of breezy winds during the early afternoon along the I-25 corridor, but the strongest winds will stay in the high country. HWY 24 through Park County will gust over 40mph, making blowing and drifting snow a possibility. Increasing clouds across the Rampart Range by mid-afternoon, but again staying dry in Colorado Springs.

Extended: Entering into a nice weather pattern to start the week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 50s. Minimal precipitation chances through Friday in Colorado Springs.

