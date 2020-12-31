Warm And Dry Start To 2021

Video

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies across the Rampart Range making for a question mark for the fireworks shows. In all likely hood the clouds will be above 14,000ft, making the show visible, fingers crossed. Low temperatures down to 18 degrees in Colorado Springs and 20 in Pueblo with light winds and no chance of rain/snow.

New Years Day: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures right on average, low 40s for most valley areas. Again, light winds and staying dry. This isn't necessarily a good thing, especially in regards to Colorado's drought. Currently, 28% of Colorado sits under an extraordinary drought, which is the worst classification offered by the drought monitor. Colorado Springs only received 9.9" of cumulative precipitation in 2020, which includes a snow/water equivalent. The average is about 16.5". Pray for rain and snow in 2021.

Extended: Overall quiet week ahead with high temperatures fluctuating in the high 40s and low 50s with little to no chance of precipitation in the 7 day forecast.

