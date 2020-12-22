High Wind Warnings in Colorado overnight

Video

Tonight: A cold front is currently moving southeast through central Colorado, producing very strong wind gusts and snow showers along I-70. The High Wind Warnings in El Paso County start at 10pm and run till 1pm Wednesday afternoon. Expect northwesterly winds during this time to gust over 55mph, making downed tree limbs and power lines a possibility. Low temperatures tonight will reach, 19 degrees in Colorado Springs and 23 in Pueblo.

Wednesday: Mostly clear skies, cold, and windy. High temperatures ranging 25-30 degrees cooler than today, only hitting into the low 30s for the I-25 corridor. But the strong winds will make it feel significantly colder with wind chills in the single digits for much of the day.

Extended: Calming and warming conditions for the end of the week with highs back in the 40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine through into the weekend.

