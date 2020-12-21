Cold Front Bringing Strong Winds To Colorado

Video

Tonight: Calm and clear conditions in central/southern Colorado making it a perfect night for stargazing. The Christmas Star is visible in the southwestern sky, which is the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn, pretty rare so check it out. Low temperatures down to 27 degrees in Colorado Springs and 26 in Pueblo.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies helping temperatures warm to about 20 degrees above average for the first day of Winter. Highs reaching 59 degrees in Colorado Springs and 58 in Pueblo. The main weather story along the I-25 corridor is the winds. The approach of the cold front will lead to wind gusts over 45mph for much of the area after 6pm.

Extended: The strong winds will carry over into Wednesday with temperatures significantly lower by Wednesday afternoon, only into the low 30s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The snowfall associated with this system will struggle to reach the valley areas, with 1-3in expected on I-70 west of Denver by Wednesday morning. Then by Christmas, temperatures back into the 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.