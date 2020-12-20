Windy Sunday in the high country

Video

Today: High Wind Warnings are in effect west of Denver along I-70 till 5pm tonight as gusts will reach over 60mph. Blowing and drifting snow is likely which could limit visibility at times. The strong winds will struggle to reach the I-25 corridor, as Colorado Springs and Pueblo's maximum winds gusts are to 30mph. Plenty of sunshine in central/southern Colorado with high temperatures this afternoon reaching 50 degrees in Colorado Springs and 53 in Pueblo.

Extended: The sunshine and above average temperatures continues through Tuesday as a cold front will drop into Colorado late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Expect snow showers across the region with relatively low accumulation totals for valley locations. The main weather story with this frontal passage transport of significantly cooler temperatures and strong winds. Highs on Wednesday will barely reach into the 30s.

