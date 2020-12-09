Return Of Winter Weather To Colorado Springs

Video

Today: It'll be the last day of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s this week as we prepare for a cold front to enter Colorado overnight tonight.

Thursday: The front should pass through Colorado Springs at approximately 6am, bringing brief wind gusts to 25mph and cooler temperatures to the region. Highs will be much closer to seasonal, only reaching 44 degrees in Colorado Springs and 49 in Pueblo. Mostly clear skies during the morning hours will turn mostly cloudy by mid-afternoon. Snow flurries likely starting after 8pm in Colorado Springs which will carry over into Friday.

Extended: Snow accumulation totals are looking on the low side with most valley areas receiving less than 2" through this entire event which will wrap up Saturday morning. Temperatures continuing to stay on the chilly side Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s, rebounding back to the 40s with sunshine by Sunday.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.