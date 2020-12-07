Record High Temperatures Tuesday Afternoon

Video

Tonight: Remaining mostly clear across central/southern Colorado overnight with light winds and no chance for precipitation. Low temperatures will reach 25 degrees in Colorado Springs and 22 in Pueblo.

Tuesday: The ridge of high pressure currently sitting in the intermountain west will remain in place through the day. Plenty of sunshine and light winds making for a great day across the state. High temperatures will soar to 65 degrees in Colorado Springs and 66 in Pueblo, which is average of early October.

Extended: The trend of sunshine and 60 degree weather continues on Wednesday ahead of a cold frontal passage on Thursday. As the front drops through the state on Thursday northerly winds could gust anywhere from 30-40mph along with increasing cloud coverage. Isolated snow flurries are possible Thursday night in the far southeastern corner of Colorado, with less than 1" of accumulation. High temperatures will drop into the 40s and 30s with the chance for a few flurries along I-25 Friday night into Saturday morning.

