Beautiful Start To The Week

Tonight: Remaining mostly clear across central/southern Colorado with light winds and relatively warm temperatures overnight. Lows to 33 degrees in Colorado Springs and 24 in Pueblo, which is closer to seasonal.

Extended: A dominant ridge of high pressure will continue to bring warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine to Colorado during the first half of the week. With daily high temperatures in the 60s for valley locations, it'll feel much more like October. A cold front will swing through on Thursday which will drop our temperatures back into the 50s and 40s and bring the chance for precipitation. At the moment, this is not looking like a major rain/snow event for the I-25 corridor. Just a few scattered showers and flurries Thursday afternoon into Friday. Still, it's something to keep an eye on if you're going to be traveling or working outdoors.

