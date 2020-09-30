Hazy Skies Making For Poor Air Quality In Colorado

Video

Tonight: Northwesterly flow has transported quite a bit of smoke into central/southern Colorado and has become very noticeable over the last few hours, I can even smell it outside the studio. Air Quality Alerts are in effect for the entire stretch of I-25 in Colorado till 9am tomorrow as widespread smoke is likely overnight. Gradual clearing of the haze is expected through the day tomorrow, but it's something to keep a close eye on if you're more sensitive to atmospheric particulate matter, in which you should limit your time outdoors. Other than the haze, clear skies overnight with low temperatures to 41 degrees in Colorado Springs and 43 in Pueblo.

Extended: Hazy sunshine is possible through the morning hours Thursday with clearing skies by mid-afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with temperatures cooling into the 60s and low 70s for most valley locations. Entering into a warming trend starting Friday that'll push high temperatures back into the 70s in Colorado Springs and low 80s along the HWY 50 corridor. Little to no chance for rain for the next 7 days.

