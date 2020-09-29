Gorgeous Weather Pattern

Video

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds with no chance of precipitation. Low temperatures to 42 degrees in Colorado Springs and 45 in Pueblo.

Extended: Currently, a high-pressure ridge dominating the weather pattern across the entire western side of the United States bringing warm and sunny weather to Colorado for the immediate future. High temperatures staying in the 70s and 80s in central/southern Colorado for Wednesday with a slight cool down on Thursday due to a weak cold frontal passage. The cold front will not bring any rain chances, just breezy winds and a 5-10 degree drop in high temperatures. Sunshine remains through the weekend forecast with no chance of rainfall. Take advantage of the nice weather, because we all know around these parts, it doesn't last long.

