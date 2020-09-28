The Week Ahead

Video

Tonight: Clear skies with temperatures pushing into the 30s for most valley locations, reaching 35 degrees in Colorado Springs and 36 in Pueblo. Frost Advisories are in effect tonight across the far eastern plains as they'll hit below freezing.

Extended: Nothing but sunshine as Colorado will sit under a ridge of high pressure even into the weekend forecast. Expect a slight warming trend Tuesday/Wednesday with highs back into the 70s and low 80s, but overall a calm and beautiful weather pattern awaits Coloradoans.

