Beautiful Fall Week Ahead

Video

Tonight: The cold front that moved through this morning has dropped temperatures significantly and brought gusty winds to much of central/southern Colorado. Low temperatures tonight to 35 degrees in Colorado Springs and 39 in Pueblo. Winds will calm down slightly after midnight, but then pick right back up for our Monday. Normally with cold frontal passages we'll see widespread precipitation, not likely this time around. Isolated rain showers are possible this evening but expect the vast majority of the state to stay dry, just cold.

Extended: The cloud coverage will clear out by Monday morning with a gorgeous fall weather week ahead. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than average for most locations, only reaching 59 degrees in Colorado Springs and 64 in Pueblo by mid-afternoon. Keep in mind, wind gusts will likely hit 30-40mph at times so it'll feel much cooler, bring a jacket to work. By Tuesday Colorado will enter a weak warming trend, back into the 70s along the I-25 corridor and plenty of sunshine. Slim to no chance for rain/snow for the week ahead.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.