Tuesday Scattered T-Storms

Today: Morning sunshine with increasing clouds by the early afternoon. High temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday, to 79 degrees in Colorado Springs and 85 in Pueblo. Light to moderate haze possible in central/southern Colorado with relatively little impacts on our air quality. The main weather story is the chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Today is the best chance for precipitation in Colorado for the next 7 days. Expect isolated showers to develop slightly after the noon hour in the high country and slowly move east through the remainder of the day. The showers and thunderstorms should make their arrival on the I-25 corridor between 4pm and 6pm, watch out for brief outflow wind gusts to 40mph, but the overall severity of the storms tonight should stay low. Gradually turning mostly clear after 10pm with lows to 51 degrees in Colorado Springs and 53 in Pueblo.

Extended: Entering into a warm and dry spell to finish off the work week with temperatures approximately 10+ degrees above average, mid 80s in the Springs and low 90s possible across HWY 50. Next legitimate chance of precipitation is Tuesday of next week.

