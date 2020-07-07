Near Record-Breaking Temperatures in Colorado

Video

Tonight: The scattered showers and thunderstorms that were rumbling around central/southern Colorado this afternoon have largely tapered off. Overnight conditions will be comfortable with temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s for most valley locations and light winds.

Wednesday: The heat wave will be in full swing for Colorado with temperatures quickly reaching into the mid 90s in Colorado Springs by early afternoon, which puts us only a degree or two away from a record. Southeastern Colorado will feel the brunt of the heat, easily hitting 100 in Pueblo with La Junta/Lamar residents pushing 105 degrees. Light afternoon winds are responsible for the lack of Fire Weather Warnings on HWY 50, but the higher elevations will reach that critical fire weather criteria. No chance of precipitation along I-25 or HWY 50 through the day.

Extended: The trend of hot and dry weather doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. A steady ridge of high pressure across the southwestern United States won't budge even through the weekend forecast. So these 90s and low 100s are in the forecast even through the start of next week, along with minimal precipitation chances during that time frame.

