Colorado Heat Wave

Tonight: Still currently hanging on to a few isolated showers mostly contained to the mountainous areas posing no threat tonight for severe weather. Gradually after 9pm the showers will fizzle out and turn mostly clear in central/southern Colorado with temperatures down to 59 degrees in Colorado Springs and 62 in Pueblo.

Tuesday: Day 1 of the heat wave. Starting the morning with clear skies and light winds with temperatures quickly warming to 93 degrees in Colorado Springs by early afternoon and 98 in Pueblo. Turning partly cloudy after 2pm with scattered showers developing by early evening across I-25, it's possible one or two of the storms will be strong to severe producing hail and strong wind gusts.

Extended: By Wednesday any precipitation chances clear out and what we're left with is hot and dry conditions. Temperatures in Colorado Springs will be approaching records highs through the mid to late week forecast, nearing 95 degrees through Saturday. HWY 50 residents will be experiencing high temperatures anywhere from 100-105 degrees during that same time frame. Critical fire weather conditions are expected for at least the next 5 days. If you do have to spend any extended period of time outside, make sure to stay hydrated.

