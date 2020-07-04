Showers & Thunderstorms Tracking East Overnight

Video

Tonight: Strong to severe thunderstorms are currently moving east along HWY 50 producing small hail, heavy rainfall, and wind gusts to 60mph. Southeastern Colorado will continue to deal with the thunderstorm threat through midnight tonight till the storms finally exit off to the east by early Sunday morning. The thunderstorms along I-25 have largely come to an end with a few lingering showers possible through 9pm in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. So hopefully the precipitation exits the area just in time for the fireworks shows. Temperatures dropping to 56 degrees in El Paso County overnight and 62 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Mostly clear skies to start the day in central/southern helping temperatures warm to 86 degrees in Colorado Springs and 91 in Pueblo by early afternoon. Increasing cloud coverage is expected by early afternoon, with scattered thunderstorm development in the higher elevations after 1pm. These showers and thunderstorms will cross I-25 by mid-afternoon.

Extended: The classic trend of afternoon thunderstorms will linger into our Monday forecast with clearing skies by Tuesday. A relatively significant warming trend in likely for the mid-week forecast with temperatures into the 90s in Colorado Springs and low 100s across HWY 50.

