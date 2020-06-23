Rinse and Repeat

Video

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering through the rest of the evening in central/southern Colorado. Biggest concerns with the thunderstorms are strong wind gusts and heavy brief heavy rainfall. Small hail is also possible out of the strongest storms tonight. Gradually turning mostly clear with temperatures into the low 50s in Colorado Springs and closer to 60 in Pueblo.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures warming back into the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo. Increasing cloud coverage through the day with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms again likely.

Extended: The relentless trend of daily scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the workweek and into our Saturday forecast. Finally clearing conditions are expected Sunday.

