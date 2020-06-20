Afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the week ahead

Video

Tonight: Staying dry in central/southern Colorado with no chance of precipitation overnight. Light winds and mostly clear skies are likely with temperatures down to 51 degrees in Colorado Springs and to 57 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Plenty of morning sunshine helping temperatures quickly warm into the mid 80s in El Paso County and mid 90s along HWY 50. Increasing cloud coverage during the afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms starting after 2pm. The overall severity and coverage of the thunderstorms will be low.

Extended: The trend of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will likely push into the middle of next week with rain chances everyday till Wednesday. Temperatures near seasonal, in the 70s and 80s for much of Colorado. It's just one of those weeks where your should get your activities and chores done during the morning, or risk getting caught out in the rain.

