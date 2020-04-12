Cold and unsettled weather continues into the week

Video

Today was the coldest day in Colorado Springs since late February with the high temperature only reaching 28 this afternoon. That's actually a colder high temperature than any day recorded during the entire month of January. Wow. And there's more to come where that came from.

Colorado Springs will deal with the unseasonably cool weather even through Thursday with scattered rain/snow chances nearly everyday. Thankfully the precipitation events look relatively minimal with the chance of an inch or two of accumulation across the I-25 corridor tonight and Monday night, nothing severe.

Gradually temperatures back to near seasonal by Friday with the chance for some sunshine next weekend, till then, find the winter coat.

