Snowy and cold Easter forecast

The trend of above seasonal high temperatures and persistent sunshine will come to an end as a strong cold front is headed into Colorado for Sunday.

The initial cold frontal passage will be quite windy as gusts are looking to hit 40-45mph along the I-25 and HWY 50 corridors by mid to late morning. High temperatures will be more consistent of what we experience in January, not so much April. Staying in the low 30s all day in Colorado Springs, and Pueblo will be lucky to hit the 40s. These two factors, the winds and cold temperatures, should push our wind chill values into the teens during the daytime.

Precipitation associated with this low-pressure system is lagging slightly behind the front, making the arrival of snowfall likely an afternoon event in Colorado Springs with morning snowfall expected in Douglas/Teller Counties. Total snow accumulation during the daytime is looking minimal with most locations in central Colorado seeing 2-4" overnight into Monday morning. HWY 50 will see no snow accumulation.

Entering into an extended period of cold and snowy weather in central/southern Colorado. The first half of the week Colorado Springs is going to struggle to even reach into the 40s, pretty drastic change from the near record highs we saw last week.

