Critical fire weather with late week snow chances

A strong low-pressure system off the coast of California will slowly but surely transition towards Colorado over the following days. Prefrontal southwesterly winds will precede this system, in turn creating critical fire weather to start the upcoming work week.

Temperatures 10-15 degrees above average, in the 70s and 80s are likely Monday and Tuesday in central/southern Colorado. Dropping relative humidity values into the single digits. In addition to daily afternoon wind gusts ranging from 30-40mph, Fire Weather Warnings have been posted for the vast majority of the I-25 and HWY 50 corridors for Monday afternoon. Minimal precipitation chances till the arrival of that pacific low pressure on Wednesday night.

Drastically cooler temperatures and precipitation chances will begin Thursday. There's still plenty of uncertainty in the timing and intensity of the precipitation, so stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

