Weekend forecast

Snow-covered roads still possible through the day in the higher elevations and side streets. Patchy fog this morning in northern El Paso County, as temperatures struggle to warm up today, the fog will also struggle to lift. Temperatures gradually reaching into the 30s today with gusts to 20mph in Colorado Springs. A cloudy and chilly day ahead.

Morning sunshine on Saturday helping temperatures back into the 50s by early afternoon. Scattered rain/snow showers after 3pm along the I-25 corridor. Minimal accumulation expected and overall severity of the rain showers should be low.

Cloud coverage and precipitation exit Colorado for our Sunday forecast. Temperatures into the mid to high 50s in central/southern Colorado. Looking forward to a beautiful second half of the weekend.

