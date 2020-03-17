Fog & drizzle this morning, rain/snow Thursday

Video

The Dense Fog Advisory in El Paso County expires at 10am as visibilities less than 1/4mi possible. Light drizzle will begin to taper off around the same time. Thankfully temperatures this morning in Colorado Springs are slightly above freezing so ice-covered roadways are unlikely. Turning partly cloudy this afternoon, a light breeze will kick up with gusts to 20mph. The morning cloud deck will limit high temperatures today into the 40s and 50s for most locations along the I-25 corridor.

Gradually turning mostly clear overnight with low temperatures into the mid-30s and winds at 5-10mph. No chance of precipitation this evening.

Plenty of sunshine to start our Wednesday morning helping temperatures into the 50s and 60s for central/southern Colorado. Afternoon isolated showers will develop in the higher elevations and cross the I-25 corridor by mid-afternoon. Overall coverage and severity of these rain showers will be low.

Keep an eye on our Thursday forecast. Low pressure off the California coast is looking to move directly over central Colorado bringing the chance for heavy rain/snow. Temperatures in Colorado Springs initially look too warm to support snowfall Thursday morning, but cooling during the morning hours could change the precipitation over to snowfall. Moderate to heavy snow possible for northern El Paso/Douglas Counties on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.

