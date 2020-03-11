Snow chances returning to Colorado Springs

Video

Today is the last day of this warm weather in central/southern Colorado. Temperatures still pushing into the mid-60s in Colorado Springs and into the 70s along HWY 50 this afternoon. Wind gusts to 25-30mph, making for another day of near-critical fire weather along the I-25 corridor. As of 7:30am, the National Weather Service as not issued any Fire Weather Warnings in Colorado for today. Moisture streaming into the central Colorado mountains will cross I-25 after 4pm with isolated showers possible, but the vast majority of valley locations will be staying dry today.

Cooler temperatures expected for Thursday with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy skies and staying dry during the daytime. Late Thursday night, rain/snow showers will begin to develop in the far southern portion of Colorado and move north through Friday morning.

Temperatures of this system are right on the freezing line, making it difficult to determine what type of precipitation Colorado locations will see. It's likely I-25 will receive rain showers and potentially freezing rain early Friday morning, then changing to snow showers for I-25 locations by mid-morning. Total snow accumulations 2-4in for Colorado Springs. There is still uncertainty with this forecast as a few degrees cooler/warmer can make a big impact on the snow forecast. Stay tuned for updates.

