Elevated fire weather along I-25 this afternoon

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy ski conditions are expected in central/southern Colorado today with temperatures warming again to about 10 degrees above average. Into the low 60s in Colorado Springs and low 70s along HWY 50. The main weather story will be the afternoon breeze that kicks up along the I-25 corridor and into the high country.

Westerly wind gusts to 30mph likely in Colorado Springs and stronger winds possible south of Pueblo and even into Fremont County, as gusts will reach 35mph. The winds, combined with relative humidity values below 15% is why the National Weather Service issued Fire Weather Warnings for Pueblo/Huerfano/Las Animas Counties to begin at 1pm this afternoon.

Winds calm down overnight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the low 30s for Colorado valley locations.

A change in the warm and dry weather pattern is expected for the late week forecast. A cold front will drop temperatures beginning Thursday afternoon with precipitation chances starting late Thursday night and into Friday morning. A rain/snow mix will impact travel conditions for Friday, stay tuned for the latest snowfall accumulation forecast as uncertainty with this low-pressure system remains high.

