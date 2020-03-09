Expect a foggy commute in El Paso County

Video

Current Temperatures in northern El Paso County in the low 30s which is precisely where the dewpoint is sitting this morning. Patchy fog expected in Monument and into the gap with potential visibilities to less than a half-mile at times. Plentiful sunshine will warm temperatures quickly, so the fog likely won't stick around long.

Temperatures into the high 50s today in Colorado Springs and mid-60s for HWY 50 locations. Central/southern Colorado will see light winds and mostly sunny skies turning partly cloudy this afternoon.

Relatively calm start to the week in the weather world. Temperatures fluctuating 10-15 degrees above average, in the 60s for most locations through Wednesday afternoon with partly/mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours.

A cold front is looking to sweep through the state Thursday. In turn, dropping temperatures and bringing precipitation chances back to the I-25 corridor by Thursday afternoon. The event will likely begin as rain showers then change over to snow showers early Friday morning. Accumulation totals are uncertain, stay tuned during the week for more updates.

