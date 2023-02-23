Employment, Resources Fair for homeless veterans happening March 1 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Volunteers of America Colorado is hosting an Income and Benefits Fair for homeless veterans on Wednesday, March 1.

This event is intended to help veterans through access to employment opportunities, benefits, and services.

The fair will be held at Freedom Springs, a permanent supportive housing complex that takes in formerly homeless veterans. The VOA-operated facility provides veterans with a home, community, case management, and other services.

“Getting someone off the street is only the first step,” said Hunter DeSario, an Associate Manager at Freedom Springs, in a press release. “We’re here to provide these veterans the support they need to become self-sufficient in the long term.”

The fair happens on March 1 at Freedom Springs at 734 Western Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80915.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Volunteers of America Colorado, click here.