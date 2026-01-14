Costco in Colorado Springs caught in diesel and gas mix-up affecting hundreds of drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Costco gas station on Barnes Road has been confirmed as one of the locations affected by a gas and diesel mix-up on January 7 and 8 that has impacted hundreds of drivers across Colorado.

The Division of Oil and Public Safety says it has received over 400 complaints from drivers, and inspectors have confirmed the presence of diesel in nearly 50 unleaded holding tanks at gas stations across the state.

If you were affected by contaminated fuel, officials say the damage would be known pretty quickly after putting fuel in, with your car shutting off and likely not restarting.

The Division of Oil and Public Safety encourages those who believe they were affected by the mix-up to call 303-866-4967.

