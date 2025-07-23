Pueblo County kicks off new ID storage program for individuals in need

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County is launching a program designed to assist those experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations by digitizing their personal records and keeping them secure, at no cost.

The "Kayleigh Morgan Project" launches next week, on Aug. 1. It's a partnership between the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder's Office, The Pueblo Housing Authority and the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen.

Officials say the program is a way to protect vulnerable people from losing their important documents, which would further hinder their ability to recover.

According to the homeless community in Pueblo, for most people, losing a social security card or a driver's license is an inconvenience, but for people experiencing homelessness, it can be a major roadblock to getting back on their feet.

With some telling us at KRDO13 that important documents aren't just lost, but stolen while living on the street.

Without those documents, obtaining help, housing, or medical assistance becomes incredibly difficult, but a the new program from Pueblo County is aimed at addressing this issue.

Officials say that those in need can bring their social security cards, birth certificates and IDs to agencies like the Pueblo Soup Kitchen, where they can request their documents be digitized and stored by the county.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be able to have worked with them, to know the needs of my community and now to be able to have a position that I can create something like this, to serve our community, it will change lives," says Candace Rivera, Pueblo County clerk and recorder.

Pueblo County states that the documents will be processed within the same business day, and a digital copy will be sent back within 24 hours.

Soup Kitchen Director, Kathy Cline, says, "It's going to work out really well. I am excited. I think it's a great step forward and will help many people."

Pueblo County confirms that digital documents will be sent to the individual's phone or email, with no limit on the number of requests.

