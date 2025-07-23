Mayor Mobolade addresses public on $11.5 million budget deficit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The City of Colorado Springs is facing an $11.5 million budget shortfall. On Wednesday, Mayor Yemi Mobolade addressed the city's financial state in a press conference and stressed that, despite some overall cuts, the public will likely not see any major impacts.

“We will protect our personnel. We will protect our 911 call centers. Our response time on improving our calls. Call center times are improving. And those are all important things for us. And so I'm proud. I'm really I'm proud of the team of, there's no question about, that public safety is really important," said Mayor Mobolade.

We asked the city if they had any specific budget cuts in mind they told us there aren't any yet but emphasized that the mayor is trying to protect sworn positions like police officers and fire fighters.

Civilian positions like data collection and administrative jobs can be left open if someone leaves. He also pointed out there is not an opening date for Station 24, construction was expected to be done by this fall but delaying the opening will save the city money.

