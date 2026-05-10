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Clear Skies Tonight and a More Warm Dry Weather for The Week Ahead

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Published 1:58 PM

Happy Mothers Day! Wonderful, albeit cool weather on Sunday afternoon for the Southern Front Range and Foothills of Southeastern Colorado. That early morning weather disturbance has pretty much left the area, and sunshine has followed for most of the day. Expect clear skies for Eastern Colorado Sunday night with seasonal cool overnight low temperatures near 40 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday will feature warm and dry conditions for the region with daytime high temperatures hovering near 80 degrees. A stray shower is possible over the Foothills on Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon. That said, we still expect high temperatures to reach mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon. Mild and dry weather will continue through this upcoming weekend with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Enjoy this beautiful mild weekend.

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Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

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