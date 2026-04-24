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New developments this week on the 8th Street project in Colorado Springs — one good, another not so much

KRDO
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Published 5:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers and merchants got some relief from traffic impacts accompanying the ongoing improvement project on the north end of 8th Street, but they'll be less pleased to learn that construction will take longer to complete than scheduled.

Earlier this week, crews reopened the northbound right lane over the Fountai Creek bridge that had been closed since the project began last June.

The lane change now has all four traffic lanes open in that area, significantly reducing daytime traffic backups.

Meanwhile, city officials revealed that delays with a water main installation mean that the overall $12 million project, which was supposed to end this fall, won't be finished until next spring.

Progress on the water main being installed between Motor City Drive and Cimarron Street will determine whether related projects — such as sidewalk construction and drainage improvements — will be completed before the end of the year.

Paving, the final phase of the project, won't happen until next spring.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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