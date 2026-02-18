Skip to Content
Colorado DMV is back online after a major digital upgrade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles has completed a major system upgrade, bringing myDMV online services and self-service kiosks back up statewide. In-person appointments at state DMV offices are also resuming.

State officials say the upgrade replaces outdated technology with a modernized platform designed to improve security, navigation and overall customer experience for Coloradans managing driver’s license and vehicle services.

