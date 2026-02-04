Skip to Content
Pueblo police investigate ‘suspicious package,’ but situation given all clear

today at 11:02 AM
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says it is investigating a "suspicious package in the area of the 3700 block of Parker Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

PPD says that the Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad ultimately determined it was safe.

The area is no longer closed. Details are extremely limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

