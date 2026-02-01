Warm and Dry Weather to Finish Our Weekend, and More of the Same all Week

The jet stream winds continue to blow wintry weather over the Western U.S. and they continue to send bitter cold to the Eastern Seaboard. We certainly could do without subzero weather in the days ahead, but we really need some kind of decent snowfall for our parched state. Unfortunately, we have to keep the mild and dry weather around at least until next Saturday.

Daytime high temperatures reached the low 60s across most locations across Southeast Colorado. These temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average, but still 10 degrees below record territory. Mid afternoon temperatures in Colorado Springs were in the lower 60s.

Expect a quiet rest of your Sunday, with an increase in high cloudiness across the area. That means mild overnight low temperatures for us. Here in Colorado Springs, we expect overnight lows around 30 degrees.

A very small, dry cool front drifts down across our state on Monday. The only thing we will notice is high clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A weather system brings even cooler air to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Places like Cripple Creek, Woodland Park, Monument and Palmer Lake May get a few overnight snow showers, but there won't be enough moisture to even wet the streets.

Look for a return to 60 degree temperatures for this next weekend, with mostly fair skies.