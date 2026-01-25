Another Round of Snow, then Bitter Cold Sunday Night

One last push of arctic cold is roaring through Eastern Colorado, and it's squeezing out enough moisture to lay down some snowfall across the Southern Urban Corridor. We don't expect much snow for Colorado Springs with this last blast of cold; skies will be clear after 10:30 Sunday night, but the temperatures will plunge to subzero readings overnight into Monday morning.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 11 PM Sunday for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. The low temperature for Colorado Springs will drop down to around minus1 degree, but light northerly winds will make it feel like minus 15! Remember that when it's that cold, exposed skin can freeze in less than 30 minutes. Please stay in for the rest of the day, if you can.

Monday will be a sunny day with the jet stream winds flattening out and cutting off the arctic chill. This means that temperatures will return to average numbers, mainly mid 40s. It gets even milder during the midweek with highs rebounding into the low 50s! There are a few small weather disturbances that could trigger some mountain snow Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the Central Mountains will get 1 to 3 inches of light powder. This weekend will be mild and dry for most with temperatures in the lower 50s. Please check up on friends and neighbors this evening. Especially if they don't have adequate heating or if they don't have a safe way to head to the store to pick up essentials. And of course, keep outdoor pets indoors today and tonight.

