Warming Up Sunday, and then Snow Showers Monday

After a windy and chilly Saturday Temperatures are expected to once again reach the mid 50s for Southeast Colorado. Gusty winds along the Eastern Plains and Border will also let up for awhile, but an approaching weather disturbance will bring clouds and show showers to the state on Sunday night.

Because the source of the colder air is located over the dry northern Plains states, there's only a slight chance for a snow shower or two, mainly northeast of Colorado Springs. These snow showers and clouds will clear out of the region by lunchtime Monday, but cold, breezy conditions will follow with daytime temperatures only in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. day, a popular ski holiday. Unfortunately, no real snow is expected with this next shot of colder air. But if you're enjoying the day off and travelling to the High Country is in your plans, skies will be sunny and the roads will be dry.

Milder temperatures will return for most of the week, with daytime highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s, but then another approaching cold weather system bears down across the region next Friday night and Saturday. At this time, it's too early to tell if the Front Range will get any snow with next weekend's weather, but we can count on colder weather all around.