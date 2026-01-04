Finishing up the New Year Holiday Weekend with Warm and Dry Temperatures. Next Comes a Cooling Trend

Dry westerly winds sent temperatures into the upper 60s across The Colorado Springs and Pueblo metro areas. And because those winds sent humidity reading values down below 15 percent, RED FLAG fire warnings remained in effect for most of the Southern Front Range. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lighter winds, but we expect those winds to pick up somewhat on Monday, and that could once again raise the fire danger.

A Pacific weather system brings snow to most mountain locations Monday evening into Tuesday and again Wednesday through Thursday evening. Although not much snowfall is expected at this time, winter driving conditions will slow you down if you're headed west this week.

We're watching a developing weather system over Southern California that will bring colder weather to the State Thursday night into Friday. There's a chance for a few snow showers in Colorado Springs, Canon City and Pueblo, but at this time, we don't expect much at this time. We do expect it to get cooler with high temperatures forecast to drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Dry weather is expected for the weekend ahead.