Suspect shot by Alamosa police multiple times after running towards officers with a knife

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) – A suspect was shot by Alamosa police multiple times Monday night after charging towards officers with a knife, the city of Alamosa said.

The city says on Dec. 8 at approximately 6:10 p.m., Alamosa Police Department officers were sent to the 1600 block of West 6th Street to respond to a domestic violence call.

When they arrived, officers encountered a suspect "attempting to evade apprehension," a release from the city said. While they attempted to de-escalate the situation, the suspect pulled out a knife. The suspect refused to comply with the officer's commands, and a taser was used multiple times without any effect, the city said.

The situation escalated when the suspect ran toward the officers while still holding the knife, leading one officer to discharge their handgun several times, striking the suspect.

The officers rendered emergency medical aid before the suspect was transported to a hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds before being transferred to another hospital for ongoing care, the city said.

The names of the suspect and involved officers have yet to be released, but the city says all officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per department policy on officer-involved shootings.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and is now being led by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

