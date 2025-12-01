Driving conditions generally good for Monday morning commute after overnight snow

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Snow that was expected but didn't fall a week ago, did fall overnight Sunday in the area's first significant widespread accumulation of the season.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, Interstate 25 between downtown Colorado Springs and Monument was mostly wet as crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation sprayed liquid salt to prevent ice formation.

There was little or no snow for plows to remove.

Except for one car that crashed into the median on northbound I-25 near the Woodmen Road interchange at some point during the storm, KRDO 13 saw no other vehicles slide or get stuck.

However, Highway 105 west of I-25 in Monument was snow-packed and icy, and drivers will likely find similar conditions on neighborhood streets, hills, bridges, overpasses, and highway entrance/exit ramps.

Northerly winds produced a temperature of 15 degrees on Monument Hill, and a steady wind from the north made it feel even colder; but the dry, fluffy snow seemed to cause few impacts for morning rush hour.