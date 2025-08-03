Warm and Dry Days are Here to Stay

High pressure across the Western U.S. has cut off beneficial monsoon moisture, preventing any rainfall from reaching our state for the next five days. Wildfire smoke will continue to blanket the state, and that could make breathing difficult for those who are more sensitive to air pollution.

High temperatures in Colorado Springs were in the mid 80s, and highs in and around Pueblo reached the lower 90s.

Expect hotter weather to settle into the region with daytime high temperatures reaching the mid 90s for Colorado Springs, and low 100s for Pueblo and all along the Arkansas River Valley.

There is a slight chance for afternoon showers on Thursday around the Palmer Divide, but little beneficial moisture is epected.