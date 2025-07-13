Hot summertime weather continues with cooler air moving in by Wednesday

A dry airmass over the Rocky Mountain West has kept our temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s, and it's prevented afternoon and evening thunderstorm development. This airmass will break down toward midweek and allow cooler air to move in on Wednesday and Thursday with refreshing rainfall and temperatures in the low 80s.

Numerous brush and wildfires across the state have sent smoke across the region, and with little or no wind in the upper atmosphere, wildfire smoke has brought down the air quality for the entire Front Range of our state. Take it easy and drink plenty of water if you work outside; the combination of afternoon heat and dirty air may make it more challenging to get that work done outside for the next couple of days.

A cold front will scrub away the stale air toward mid-week. The best chance for rain for Colorado Springs and Pueblo will be on Wednesday evening, and high temperatures will be cooler, in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monsoon moisture from the Gulf Coast will settle in over this next weekend, bringing a daily chance for evening and overnight thundershowers for the region. This should help reduce our fire danger over the Southwest portions of our state.