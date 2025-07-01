I-25 northbound shut down due to multi-vehicle crash just before Baptist Road

UPDATE 12:56 A.M.: Backed-up traffic is cleared. Two right lanes remain closed due to the crash. Slower speeds are advised.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - I-25 northbound is currently closed due to a multi-vehicle accident near Gleneagle, according Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The crash is just south of Baptist Road at mile point 158.

CSP says there appear to be four vehicles involved in the crash, but it is still early in the investigation. CSP is reporting no injuries at this time, and tow trucks and officials are working to clean up the scene. Traffic is currently being rerouted, but is slowed down. Expect delays.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.